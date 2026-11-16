AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced that two oil tankers attempting to pass through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz exploded after striking naval mines, and one of them sank in the strategic waterway.

According to a statement posted on the IRGC’s official information portal on Sunday, the two offending vessels struck naval mines, triggering powerful explosions in the southern part of the strait in the middle of the day.

The statement noted that the tankers—under the deception and with the support of the terrorist US military— had switched off all their identification and positioning systems in an attempt to pass covertly along unauthorized and unsafe routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy added that one of the vessels—a supertanker carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil—sank in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf following the explosion and a massive blaze.

It further advised fishermen operating in the area to observe safety precautions to avoid colliding with the submerged wreckage of the oil tanker.

The statement also warned owners of oil tankers, shipping company executives, and vessel crews against approaching the restricted area of the Strait of Hormuz, urging them not to be misled by the US military.

The IRGC Navy reiterated its warnings concerning passage through the area, saying any vessel violating the Iranian regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz—by entering the prohibited and contaminated zone—will face a similar fate.

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