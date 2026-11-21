AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday prayer leader of Qom has said that a country and people who bear the name of Islam but hand over bases to America are not true Muslims, but hypocrites who are worse than infidels.

Speaking at Friday prayers at the Quds Mosalla on Friday, November 20, 2026, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi addressed Basij Day, saying the Basij of the Oppressed was established by order of Imam Khomeini in 1979. He said the move arose from a historical and social necessity and symbolizes the people's presence in all the country's affairs.

The army and the Revolutionary Guards, backed by this vast popular force, achieved many victories during the Sacred Defense, he continued. The Basij has also been active in other fields, such as the Construction Jihad and in crises that have occurred in various countries, so that today it is the embodiment of social capital in the service of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The custodian of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) stressed that the Basij is more than an organization — it is a social culture resting on three fundamental components:

First: a sense of responsibility for the country's destiny — on this basis, selfless people have long been present on the scene.

Second: readiness to participate in solving all the country's problems — the government must make use of these people.

Third: preferring the public interest over individual and minor considerations — the great Imam of the Revolution said it was among his honors to be a Basiji.

Referring to the death anniversary of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (AS) and the day honoring the mothers and wives of martyrs, the Qom Friday prayer leader said Hazrat Umm al-Banin was a mother who offered her four sons in support of religion and the guardian of God.

Noting that children are the fruit of a mother's lifetime, he said that alongside the bravery of the son of Karbala, the suffering and steadfastness of the families, mothers, and wives of martyrs must also be recounted.

The representative of the Guardian Jurist in Qom stressed the importance of honoring the mothers and wives of martyrs, saying honoring is not merely naming someone on a particular day or at a ceremony; rather, the goals and path of the martyrs must be recounted to the people, especially the younger generation, so that we may raise and multiply those who sacrifice themselves for Islam.

Condoling the passing of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, he said narrations state: "When a believing jurist dies, a breach is opened in Islam that nothing can repair."

He said the late Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani always took serious care to protect the legacy of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and showed sincere and zealous devotion to the family of prophethood and imamate. He had a particular regard for Hazrat Zahra (AS), and commemorating Fatimiyya and proposing the official designation of the day of Hazrat Zahra's (AS) martyrdom as a holiday were among the honors of this great authority.

The Qom Friday prayer leader added that his fruitful teaching chair and various writings are among the blessings of his scholarly life. This source of emulation repeatedly stressed preserving the system and, during the Sacred Defense, was a light in the gatherings of the warriors of Islam.

Commemoration of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani by the Leader of the Revolution

The Friday prayer leader of Qom announced that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in a message on his loss, recalled aspects of this marja's personality. A memorial ceremony will also be held on Friday night at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) on behalf of the Leader of the Revolution, with Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami as speaker.

In his first sermon, Ayatollah Saeedi cited verse 29 of Surah al-Tawbah: "Their mark is on their faces from the effect of prostration."

The Friday prayer leader of Qom said the effect of true prostration manifests not only in the face but in all aspects of a believer's life, stressing that prostration is the highest degree of servitude and worship before God, because a believer places the highest point of his body — his forehead — on the dust and bows his head in reverence.

Based on Quranic verses, he said, God's purpose in creating jinn and mankind was to worship and serve Him. He also noted that in verse 2 of Surah al-Ankabut, God refers to the tradition of divine testing: "Do people think that they will be left alone on saying, 'We believe,' and not be tested?"

Divine testing exists so that it becomes clear who is truthful in their claim of faith in God and who merely makes a claim, he said.

The custodian of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) cited God's words about the testing of Iblis: "And when We said to the angels, 'Prostrate before Adam,' they prostrated, except Iblis; he was of the jinn, so he rebelled against the command of his Lord."

He added that in verses 12 and 13 of Surah al-A'raf, God states the reason Iblis refused to prostrate: "He said, 'What prevented you from prostrating when I commanded you?' He said, 'I am better than him; You created me from fire and created him from clay.' He said, 'Get down from it, for it is not for you to be arrogant therein. So get out; indeed, you are of the debased.'"

The Friday prayer leader of Qom added that such tests exist for us as well. There are Muslims who prostrate but do not adhere to Islamic rulings — they commit fraud, overcharge, and embezzle in their places of business.

He said verse 29 of Surah al-Fath speaks of the relationship between the inner and outer selves of a believer, stating that in Islam's logic, servitude and worship do not remain hidden within a person; behavior and appearance have an outward expression and manifest in individual and social life.

The representative of the Guardian Jurist in Qom, noting that "mark" in this verse is the sign of a Muslim's faith-based personality, added that a society that has worship and prostration but lacks the mark of servitude should doubt its faith.

He said a country and people who bear the name of Islam but place bases at America's disposal are not true Muslims but hypocrites, worse than infidels. One who calls himself the "Servant of the Two Holy Sanctuaries" but sheds the blood of the Yemeni people; a country and people who bear the name of Islam but abandon the defenseless and oppressed people of Lebanon and Gaza and side with the usurping, child-killing Zionist regime — these are Muslims in name only.

Ayatollah Saeedi added that they placed their facilities at the disposal of infidel rulers and governments like America and the Zionist regime to assassinate the Imam of the Ummah, commanders, and the innocent children of the Minab school. "These people are worse than infidels," he said.

He reminded his audience that these people are not obedient servants of God but servants and slaves of criminal America and the child-killing Israeli regime. Had they been true followers of the Prophet (PBUH), they would have been harsh toward the infidels and merciful among themselves.

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