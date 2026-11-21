AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli has offered his condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani, describing the death of the prominent source of emulation as a heavy loss and a bitter event in history.

In his message, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli extended his condolences to Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), the religious authorities of the Islamic world, the religious seminaries, and the Islamic and pro-Wilayah community — particularly the late cleric's sons, who are themselves renowned teachers of jurisprudence.

He prayed to God Almighty for the elevation of the departed jurist's rank and for patience for his honorable family.

Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani passed away this week at the age of 105. His funeral procession was held Thursday in Mashhad, with his body laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine. A parallel procession was also held in Qom, moving from 19 Dey Street toward the Hazrat Masoumeh shrine.

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