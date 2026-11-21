AhlulBayt News Agency: A memorial service for Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, a Shia religious authority, was held in the holy city of Najaf on Thursday evening.

It was attended by Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's children and a number of prominent scholars of seminaries and officials of the holy shrines of Iraq.

The Najaf Seminary organized the memorial in the Al-Khadra Mosque located in the east of the courtyard of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine.

The ceremony was attended by Sayid Mohammad Reza and Sayid Mohammad Baqir Sistani, sons of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, prominent professors and scholars of the seminary, including Sheikh Baqir Iravani, Sayid Munir Khabbaz, Sheikh Nizar Al-Sonbol and Sheikh Hadi Al-Radi, as well as Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei and Sayid Ahmad Safi, religious guardians of the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS), and a group of religious students and the general faithful.

The Najaf Seminary had earlier announced the closure of its seminary classes in mourning the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani.

Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani passed away on Tuesday in the holy city of Qom, and his body was buried on Thursday after an official and public funeral ceremony in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

.......................

End/ 257