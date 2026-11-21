AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Hussein Najafi, one of the prominent sources of emulation in the holy city of Najaf, has issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Vahid Khorasani, describing the late cleric as a great authority and an outstanding mentor of the religious seminaries whose loss leaves a gap that nothing can fill.

In his statement, Ayatollah Najafi said he had received with utmost grief, pain, and regret the news of the death of "the scholar of practice and defender of the fortress of the guardianship of Prophet Muhammad and his pure Household (peace be upon them), the great mentor of the present age, the leader of the Qom seminary, and the interpreter of his time."

He noted that the late Ayatollah, after a century — a major part of which was spent in influencing, impacting, and building the religious seminaries — has departed to his Lord, having trained scholars throughout his blessed life.

"Truly, the loss of this illustrious scholar is a gap that nothing can fill; so, we complain only to God," Ayatollah Najafi said, offering his condolences to Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance), the religious seminaries, all the faithful, and in particular the late cleric's honorable sons and esteemed family.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant the departed cleric His mercy and pleasure and to place him in the true station alongside the lovers and supporters of Prophet Muhammad and the family of Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon them all).

Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani passed away this week at the age of 105. His funeral procession was held Thursday in Mashhad, with his body laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine. A parallel procession was also held in Qom, moving from 19 Dey Street toward the Hazrat Masoumeh shrine.

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