AhlulBayt News Agency: Emphasizing the fundamental rights to life for children, Iran’s mission to the United Nations in a statement has announced that Iran will never forget the tragedy occurred to the innocent children of Minab School in US attack.

Concurrent with the World’s Children's Day, the mission emphasized that the United Nations has named November 20 after "World Children's Day", a day that reminds that every child, anywhere in the world, possesses the fundamental and basic rights, such as right to protection, right to education, and right to have their voice heard on the international stage.

Beyond all these fundamental rights, each child is valuable in its own right, the most fundamental human right is the right to live, to dream, and to envision a better future filled with joy and hope, the mission added.

On February 28, a number of 168 innocent children and teachers in Minab Elementary School, southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, lost their lives in two devastating attacks involving United States’ Tomahawk missiles.

Approximately 300 students who survived this tragedy continue to suffer from severe psychological trauma and are in need of long-term care, treatment, and support, the mission underscored.

The people of Iran will never forget the tragedy happened to the innocent schoolchildren of Minab, the children whose lives were ruthlessly taken in the US airstrikes.

"Let us be the voice for the suffering of these innocent children of Minab and honor their memory," Iran’s mission to the United Nations added.

The US and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 26 which led to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, civilians as well as martyrdom of more than 168 schoolchildren in Minab Elementary School, southern province of Hormozgan.