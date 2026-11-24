ABNA24 - A 15-year-old Palestinian prisoner has lost 26 kilograms since his arrest a year ago, while another detainee suffering from a heart condition has been denied essential medication, according to alarming testimonies documented during a lawyer’s recent visit to Israel’s Ofer Prison.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs revealed the deteriorating health conditions of five Palestinian prisoners, citing severe food shortages, widespread skin diseases, inadequate hygiene and deliberate medical neglect.

Among those affected is Mohammed Abu Hamoud, 15, from the village of al-Jib, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. He has been detained since November 9, 2025, and has lost 26 kilograms during his imprisonment.

According to the commission, Abu Hamoud is held in a cell where prisoners suffer from skin infections and fungal diseases amid high humidity and a severe shortage of hygiene supplies.

All the prisoners interviewed by the commission’s lawyer reported that Israeli prison authorities deliberately reduce food portions and neglect medical treatment for sick detainees.

Prisoners denied essential medication

The other prisoner, Mohammed Abu Rayala, from Nablus, has been denied medication prescribed to regulate his rapid heartbeat.

Before his arrest on September 17, 2026, Abu Rayala regularly took medication to manage his condition. However, the commission said prison authorities have neither provided the medication nor allowed him to see a doctor since his detention.

The commission also highlighted the condition of another prisoner, 63-year-old administrative detainee Mohammed Halaika, from al-Shuyukh in al-Khalil governorate.

Halaika suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, which causes breathing difficulties, as well as high cholesterol and blood lipid levels. He also experiences episodes of pain and swelling associated with gout, limiting his mobility.

Detained since October 23, 2026, Halaika requires regular medication and continuous medical monitoring. However, according to the commission, prison authorities provide his medication only once a week.

Amin Qattash, from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho governorate, has also lost approximately 50 kilograms since his arrest on June 5, 2024. He suffers from colon and thyroid disorders and endured a scabies infection for 16 months before recovering.

Meanwhile, Ali al-Shweiki, from Ramallah, has lost 25 kilograms since his arrest on December 4, 2024. Al-Shweiki continues to suffer from complications related to a foot fracture sustained before his imprisonment and requires medical follow-up.

He also experiences persistent itching associated with scabies but has not received the necessary treatment, the commission reported.

Ten minutes for an entire cell to shower

Prisoners told the commission’s lawyer that guards allow detainees sharing a cell just 10 minutes in total to shower, while denying them basic personal hygiene supplies.

They reported widespread boils, eczema and other skin diseases, aggravated by inadequate sanitation and overcrowded conditions.

The detainees also described punitive practices by prison guards, including deliberately opening cell windows at night despite cold temperatures.

They said prisoners are forced to remain kneeling for extended periods, while guards repeatedly raid and search their cells, confiscating personal belongings.

The commission warned that these practices further undermine prisoners’ physical health and expose them to additional suffering, particularly during colder weather.

Widespread scabies infections in Israeli prisons

The latest testimonies follow earlier findings documented by the commission on November 8, when it reported the conditions of three other prisoners held at Ofer Prison.

Among them was Kamal Fayed Hosni, who had suffered from scabies for more than three months, with boils spreading across his body. According to the earlier visit report, Hosni had experienced no noticeable improvement after approximately one week of treatment.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society has also warned of a widespread scabies outbreak across Israeli prisons. Based on legal visits involving dozens of male and female detainees during October and early November, the organization estimated that approximately 80% of Palestinian prisoners, including children, were suffering from scabies.



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