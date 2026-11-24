ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement on Monday rejected statements by Israeli War Minister Israel Katz claiming that the Israeli military is unable to address settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, accusing him of attempting to conceal the army’s involvement in the violence and its protection of those responsible.

In a press statement, Hamas described Katz’s claims as misleading and deceptive, saying they contradict documented incidents on the ground and seek to absolve Israeli forces of responsibility for their alleged complicity in attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank.

Hamas stressed that the Israeli military is not incapable of confronting settler violence but is instead complicit in it, providing military protection to settlers as they carry out attacks.

The Movement pointed to numerous media investigations and human rights reports documenting the involvement of Israeli soldiers in settler assaults, including incidents in which Israeli troops participated directly in the violence.

Hamas further accused the Israeli military of officially facilitating settler attacks under the direct direction of ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

According to the Movement, these actions expose the falsehood of Israeli claims that authorities are unable to prevent settler violence.

Hamas calls for international accountability

Hamas urged the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to document violations committed by both Jewish settlers and military forces.

It also called for legal proceedings before relevant international and national courts to ensure accountability for Israeli leaders over ongoing violations against Palestinians, their land and their property.

The statement followed remarks by Katz earlier Monday in which he placed responsibility for preventing settler attacks on the Israeli police.

Katz claimed that addressing what he described as civilian violence and enforcing the law against those responsible fall outside the Israeli military’s responsibilities.

Shortly after assuming office, Katz had also abolished the use of administrative detention against Jewish settlers involved in attacks on Palestinians, a decision that drew criticism amid escalating settler violence.

Settler attacks escalate across West Bank

The statements come amid a surge in settler attacks throughout the occupied West Bank, including assaults on Palestinian residents, homes and property, attacks on agricultural land and the establishment of new settlement outposts.

On Monday, the Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs reported 24 settler attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank and Jerusalem during the preceding 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented 3,133 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers during October 2026.

According to the commission, Israeli forces carried out 1,764 of those attacks, while settlers were responsible for another 1,369.

The commission reported that the total number of attacks increased by 52.8% compared with September 2026, when 2,051 incidents were recorded.

Settler attacks alone more than doubled, rising from 647 incidents in September to 1,369 in October, an increase of 111.6%.

The figures highlight the sharp escalation in violence against Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank, where residents continue to face attacks on their homes, farmland and livelihoods amid expanding Israeli settlement activity.

Hamas maintained that the violence is not simply the result of individual settlers acting independently but reflects what it described as official Israeli military protection and political support for attacks against Palestinians.



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