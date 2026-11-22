ABNA24 - Palestinian agriculture in the occupied West Bank suffered losses totaling $1,355,326 in just one week as a result of 119 attacks carried out by Israeli settlers between November 12 and 19, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.

The attacks affected 50 farmers and damaged 533 olive trees during the harvest season, with Tubas governorate accounting for approximately 43% of the total financial losses.

In its weekly report Saturday, the ministry said the violations included preventing farmers from accessing their fields, damaging water sources, agricultural facilities and equipment, and attacking livestock.

The findings were documented through the ministry’s emergency damage assessment system, known as Watira.

Tubas suffers the heaviest losses

Tubas governorate, in the northeastern West Bank, recorded the highest agricultural losses during the reporting period, totaling $580,661.

In response, the ministry distributed 76 water tanks, six tons of wheat seeds and 600 olive seedlings to farmers in Tubas and the northern Jordan Valley.

The emergency assistance program aims to help affected communities continue farming and raising livestock despite mounting attacks and damage to agricultural infrastructure.

The latest losses exceeded those recorded during the previous reporting period, November 6–12, by approximately $216,000.

During that period, the ministry documented 169 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across 10 governorates, causing $1,139,527 in agricultural losses and affecting 58 farmers.

The damage included destroyed irrigation networks, confiscated equipment, stolen livestock and 1,303 damaged olive trees.

Olive harvest increasingly targeted

The Ministry of Agriculture estimated that damage to olive trees during the latest reporting period amounted to $387,460, representing approximately 29% of total agricultural losses.

The attacks involved uprooting, cutting, breaking, burning, stealing and burying olive trees.

Farmers were also prevented from entering their fields, depriving them of the opportunity to harvest their crops during the critical olive-picking season.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, 674 attacks targeting olive trees and farmers were recorded across the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, between October 1 and November 6.

Of these, 520 were attributed to Israeli settlers and 154 to Israeli occupation forces. The commission previously reported that 45,195 trees were uprooted or damaged across the West Bank during the first half of 2026, including 26,395 olive trees.

Long-term threats to Palestinian livelihoods

The Ministry of Agriculture linked the continuing attacks to Israeli settlement expansion on Palestinian land, warning that the damage threatens the stability of rural communities and their sources of income.

It stressed that the consequences extend well beyond immediate financial losses. For farmers whose olive trees are uprooted or destroyed, the damage can affect production for years, while the destruction of water sources or restrictions on access to agricultural land can prevent them from maintaining their remaining crops.

The ministry warned that repeated attacks on farmland, irrigation systems, livestock and agricultural infrastructure are placing increasing pressure on Palestinian farming communities and undermining their ability to sustain their livelihoods.



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