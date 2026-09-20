Iraqi Parliament Member: American Domination Over Iraq's Oil Sales Must End

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mokhtar al-Mousawi, an Iraqi Parliament member, in an interview with Al-Maalomah News Agency, announced, "The known paths are such that Iraq's oil sales revenues in dollars are deposited in accounts with the US Federal Reserve Bank and then reach Baghdad. This path can become an economic pressure lever against Iraq."

He added, "This issue has direct consequences for Iraq's economy and is used from time to time as a pressure lever. Therefore, this equation must be revised so that Iraq's oil sales revenues reach Baghdad directly."

Al-Mousawi noted, "The continuation of this process causes great harm to Iraq's economy and is an exploitable pressure lever, and this requires the government to correct this framework with paths that preserve the country's sovereignty and safeguard its wealth and property."

He emphasized, "It is essential that Iraq's oil sales be directly linked to the government treasury and Iraqi government institutions so that the government's ability to manage its financial resources is strengthened and the protection of national property and wealth is ensured."

**************

End/ 345E