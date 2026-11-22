ABNA24 - Protesters in Bahrain have taken to the streets to condemn the life sentences imposed by the ruling Al Khalifa regime on dozens of Bahraini Shia clerics and religious figures.

Protesters held rallies across the country on Friday evening under the banner "People’s Day of Rage," denouncing Bahraini authorities' “unjust” sentences against religious scholars, mistreatment of detained opposition activists and political prisoners, and their deplorable conditions in detention centers, a report by Press TV said on Saturday.

In Nabih Saleh Island, Sitra Island and Muqsha village, demonstrators held up portraits of the clerics and chanted anti-regime slogans in condemnation of harsh and politically motivated sentences against more than 60 religious scholars in Bahrain.

Bahraini regime authorities sentenced 64 Shia Muslims, most of them religious scholars and activists, to life imprisonment on Monday over trumped-up “terrorism” charges.

Five other defendants were handed 15-year prison terms by the High Criminal Court in Manama on similarly bogus charges.

Fifty-six of those sentenced were arrested in May and June, when Bahrain’s Al-Khalifa regime forces raided Shia-populated neighborhoods across the country without judicial warrants and took detainees to undisclosed locations.

Thirteen defendants, including exiled top cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim, the spiritual leader of the Arab country’s Shia community, were tried in absentia, in what activists described as a mockery of justice.

According to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), the case has been marred by torture, coerced confessions, and severe restrictions on the defense of those sentenced on flimsy charges.

Last week, an open letter signed by BIRD and 20 other human rights organizations said defendants had reported being subjected to “forced standing, prolonged blindfolding and handcuffing, sleep deprivation, and threats of physical and sexual violence against themselves and their families, as well as citizenship revocation and deportation.”

The groups also said many defendants had been pressured into signing lengthy statements without being allowed to read them.

In April, Bahraini authorities revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals and their family members over their alleged “expression of support” for Iran’s retaliatory operations against US and Israeli military assets across West Asia during the 40-day war against the Islamic Republic.



/129