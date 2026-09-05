NYT: Iran Gained More Confidence in Confronting US

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The New York Times, citing US intelligence data, added that six months after the start of the (aggressive) US war against Iran, Tehran's confidence in its power has increased.

According to the report, Iran "now has a much better understanding of its own capabilities and the limits of American power."

The newspaper wrote that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, had predicted a quick and decisive victory in the war with Iran, but six months after the start of hostilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran "has gained more confidence in its ability to strike targets across the Middle East."

The New York Times added that Tehran also appears to have a more precise understanding of how to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz.

According to some US officials, there are currently few signs that Iran is ready for any deal with Washington, and it welcomes the escalation of Trump's political problems ahead of the US midterm elections.

The New York Times added in this report that Tehran appears prepared to continue this confrontation for months and may even be considering a significant escalation of tensions.

Citing current and former US officials, the publication wrote that Iran now has more confidence in its ability to strike targets across the Middle East and sees little immediate reason to make concessions to Washington.

It is worth noting that the New York Times had previously reported in an analysis of the latest developments between Iran and the United States, citing some officials and experts, that Tehran has remained firm on its positions in the face of Washington's military threats, while at the same time, concerns about the regional consequences of the conflict have influenced US decisions.

Meanwhile, the New York Times stated that the United States is also facing the problem of dwindling ammunition stockpiles. Some US military officials have warned that weapons shortages, particularly defense systems such as Patriot missiles, could affect the country's ability to engage in future conflicts, including a possible war with China, for years to come.

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