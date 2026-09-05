Iraq Has "Firm, Serious" Position Rejecting Any Extension of Int’l Coalition’s Presence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Qasim al-Araji, the National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaydi, spoke to Al-Arabi network about efforts to return displaced persons, regulate the Popular Mobilization Forces, and strengthen border security, and emphasized that the Iraqi government is seriously pursuing the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Al-Araji noted that the withdrawal of foreign forces and the clearing of Iraq's airspace of all non-Iraqi aircraft will pave the way for practical steps to consolidate arms under the control of the Iraqi government and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Regarding dialogue with armed groups and the possibility of their surrendering weapons, al-Araji said he has long-standing and positive relationships with the leaders and members of these groups.

He noted that they "have greatly helped the Iraqi people and made great sacrifices, and have defended Iraq and the political system against ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other terrorist groups."

Qasim al-Araji said, "Any attempt to delay the withdrawal of the international coalition will lead to negative consequences." He added that these factions are committed to the unity of political decision-making and the territorial integrity of Iraq.

Al-Araji noted that several conditions led to the emergence of armed groups under the banner of resistance, attributing this to what he described as the actions of American forces following the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

He explained that ongoing dialogues with factions are being conducted through a tripartite committee consisting of leaders of the Coordination Framework, under the supervision of the Prime Minister.

He described these dialogues as positive and stated that everyone is awaiting the September 30 deadline.

In an interview with journalist Muna Dhaher, al-Araji emphasized that any attempt to delay the withdrawal of the international coalition will lead to "negative consequences," and called on all parties, including the international coalition, to fully adhere to the agreed-upon date.

He noted that the international coalition has expressed its desire to extend its presence in Iraq, but Iraq's position rejecting any extension is "firm and serious."

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