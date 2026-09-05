London's Renewed Warning on the Consequences of War Against Iran: UK Economy Faces Unprecedented Challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): John Healey, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, in an interview with the Financial Times, warned that the continuation of conflicts between the United States and Iran has posed unprecedented challenges to the country's and the world's economies.

Healey emphasized that what is happening in the Middle East directly and negatively affects inflation rates, economic growth, and borrowing costs.

In response to Conservative Party criticisms, Healey stressed that the UK is committed to increasing its defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035, but the details of this plan will be clarified in next year's budget review.

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