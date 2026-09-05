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Hebrew Media: Sheikh Naim Qassem Proven to Be Much More Powerful Than Expected

5 September 2026 - 19:50
News ID: 1861806
Hebrew Media: Sheikh Naim Qassem Proven to Be Much More Powerful Than Expected

An analyst for the Zionist newspaper Israel Hayom, in a report referring to the process of strengthening Hezbollah's capabilities, warned that the movement would take action if it felt its existence was threatened.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yoav Limor, an analyst for the Zionist newspaper Israel Hayom, wrote in his recent analysis that Hezbollah is making great efforts to enhance its military and operational capabilities.

The analyst, emphasizing that Hezbollah would likely respond if it feels confronted by an existential threat, stated that Sheikh Naim Qassem, the new Secretary-General of Hezbollah, contrary to initial assessments, has proven to be much more powerful than expected and has demonstrated his capabilities.

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