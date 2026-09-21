Nearly 100 Israeli settlers enter Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly 100 of Israeli settlers today raided the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Quds (Jerusalem), under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces, amid heightened security measures in the Old City marking Yom Kippur.

The Quds Governorate said settlers performed Jewish religious rituals and prayers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the incursion.

It said hundreds of settlers had been gathering near the Moroccan Gate since the morning in preparation for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Video footage documented settlers performing Jewish religious rituals and prayers outside Bab al-Rahmah, on the outer side of the wall surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque, following calls to gather at the site and perform prayers of repentance, according to Jewish claims.

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