Tens of Thousands Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Despite Israeli Restrictions

ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli police forces imposing tight restrictions around Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City and the holy site and preventing dozens of worshipers from reaching it ahead of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem said tens of thousands of worshipers attended Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli police forces imposed a strict cordon around the Old City and Aqsa Mosque on Friday, preventing dozens of young Palestinians from reaching the Mosque.

Israeli forces also erected numerous metal barriers around the Old City and Aqsa Mosque, stopped arriving worshipers, checked and recorded their identification documents, and prevented others from entering the Mosque.



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