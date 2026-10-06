Photos: Commemoration of Afghan, Iranian martyrs of Ramadan War held in Shiraz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commemoration of Afghan martyr Alireza Feyzian and Iranian martyr Milad Safari, from the martyrs of the Ramadan War, was held with a speech by Ayatollah Dezhkam, the Friday prayer leader of Shiraz and the representative of the Supreme Leader in Fars province, and with the presence of national and military officials and the families of the martyrs, organized by the Cultural and Social Foundation of Afghans Residing in the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at the Moallem Hall in Shiraz.