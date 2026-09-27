Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part III: Mastery of Military and Security Affairs

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Earlier parts of this series highlighted Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei's dedication to serving the underprivileged. This piece focuses on his deep grasp of military and security affairs.

Humbleness and a constant effort to remain out of the spotlight are among the defining traits of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, to the extent that dozens of his seminary, charitable, scholarly, and research activities over roughly the past forty years were kept entirely out of the public spotlight. When these relentless efforts to stay out of view are combined with pursuits like intelligence, security, and military work, which are inherently covert and classified by nature, one can imagine just how much harder it becomes to learn anything about them.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part I: From founding and running academic centers to establishing charity centers

Over the past thirty years or so, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has, on behalf of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, repeatedly overseen various matters in the military and security domains. The depth of his command over these subjects was such that it left even the closest military advisors to the martyred Leader astonished. For instance, Major General Rahim Safavi, former commander of the IRGC and one of the military advisors to the martyred Leader, said years ago about this quality of his: "During a meeting with military commanders, a strategic military issue came up. Hajj Agha Mojtaba stood up and shared his analysis, filling and erasing the whiteboard three times as he explained. Every commander present deferred to his insight. He possesses a complete, authoritative command of military strategy."

Strict compartmentalization and confidentiality are among the most important features of intelligence agencies, to the point that intelligence personnel are not even known to their own families or to colleagues in other units of the same organization. This makes it extremely complicated to raise internal and external problems within any security organization and to seek solutions, and without a doubt, the person tasked with resolving these disputes must be among the most capable managers and most trusted figures in the country. Over the years, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has repeatedly been the one to resolve disagreements among security agencies on some highly sensitive national security matters, which reflects those agencies' trust in his oversight, mastery, and management of intelligence and security issues at the highest possible level.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part II: Serving the underprivileged and establishing charitable centers

Without a doubt, it was precisely this managerial capability and high-level security expertise of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei that led to him being entrusted with planning the execution of certain military weapons projects that were classified as "top secret" and that, for certain reasons, could not even be delegated through the military office of the Supreme Leader's office, so that he could carry them out using knowledgeable individuals and technical and scientific capacities that were fully known to him but unknown to others.

Some of those who have been close to him for more than forty years have said the following about his managerial ability: "His characteristic was that whatever task was assigned to Haj Agha Mojtaba, he would pursue it seriously until it reached its final outcome. He would never abandon a task midway, and he was not one to be negligent."

In the next parts of this piece, the social and executive conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei regarding the Resistance Front and jihadi movements will be examined.

Sources:

Remarks by Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Dr. Abdullah Keyvani, representative of the people of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari in the Assembly of Experts

Interview with Dr. Mehdi Meshki, faculty member of the Imam Khomeini Institute

Seyed Ali Asghar Hosseini / ABNA News Agency

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