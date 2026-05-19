IRGC Chief: Assassination of al‑Haddad During Ceasefire Shows ‘Zionist Betrayal’

ABNA24 - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said the Israeli regime’s assassination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad during the Gaza ceasefire once again exposed the Zionist regime’s betrayal and violation of commitments.

In a message issued following the martyrdom of Qassam Brigades Commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad in Gaza, Brigadier General Vahidi said the criminal Zionist regime has once again stained its hands with the blood of one of the greatest steadfast fighters of the resistance.

He noted that al-Haddad, along with his wife and daughter, was assassinated at a time when the Gaza ceasefire carried a deceptive appearance shaped by the enemy’s false promises, adding that the incident once again revealed the occupiers’ betrayal and bad faith.

The IRGC commander described al-Haddad as a symbol of the Palestinian people’s perseverance and steadfastness, saying he had spent his entire life fighting the occupiers both on the battlefield and inside Israeli prisons and had also sacrificed his two sons on the path of resistance.

Vahidi further stated that although the history of the Zionist occupiers is filled with crimes and treachery, the assassination of the senior commander during the ceasefire served as yet another confirmation of the Zionist regime’s dishonesty and criminal conduct.

He emphasized that by continuing along the path of resistance, the fate of the Palestinian nation and land would ultimately be determined by the brave sons of Palestine, adding that victory would come through the destruction of the occupiers, the elimination of the “cancerous tumor” of the Zionist regime, the dignity of the resilient Palestinian people, and the liberation of holy al-Quds.

Hamas on Saturday confirmed the killing of Izz al-Din al-Haddad in an Israeli attack a day earlier.

Hamas said al-Haddad was killed along with his wife, his daughter, and other Palestinian civilians on Friday evening.

The Israeli strikes targeted the Remal neighborhood west of Gaza City. Three Palestinians were killed in a strike on a civilian vehicle, and four others died in a strike on a building, medical sources said.

Hamas said al-Haddad’s killing marks the latest Israeli breach of the Gaza “ceasefire” agreement, as well as its “ongoing aggression against innocent civilians” in the enclave.



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