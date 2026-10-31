Bangsamoro Parliament Elects Abdulraof Macacua as Prime Minister for the First Time

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has elected Abdulraof Macacua as the region’s prime minister for the first time, marking what officials and observers describe as a significant step in its political transition and peace process.

The 69-year-old Macacua was elected on Friday with majority support from lawmakers, defeating rival Murad Ebrahim, a prominent leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

the vote took place during the first session of the elected Bangsamoro parliament, attended by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The election is being viewed as the beginning of a new phase in the region’s political process and efforts to consolidate peace.

Of the parliament’s 80 members, 51 voted for Macacua, while Ebrahim received 27 votes. The election came around six weeks after regional polls in which Macacua’s party failed to secure the 41 seats needed for a majority.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has already split into rival political factions amid internal disagreements. Thousands of former fighters subsequently joined Macacua and his party, Bangsamoro Federal, after President Marcos appointed him head of the region’s interim government.

Macacua’s appointment as interim chief had faced opposition from some senior MILF figures. Political differences between Macacua and Ebrahim intensified, culminating in a direct contest between the two in the September elections.

Macacua pledges accountable governance

Addressing the first general session of the Bangsamoro parliament, Macacua announced six interconnected priorities for his government and stressed the need to establish a clear direction during its first 100 days.

He said he did not regard the premiership as a personal achievement or an honour of political leadership, but as a sacred trust carrying the hopes, expectations and aspirations of the Bangsamoro people.

Macacua pledged to listen to the public with humility, make decisions with foresight, act with courage and serve the people with integrity and determination.

He also emphasized that the people of Bangsamoro must have the right to determine their own future through democratic, accountable and effective representative institutions.

Marcos calls for peace to reach every family

President Marcos attended the parliament’s inaugural session as a special guest.

He said achieving the right to self-governance was itself a major step forward, while the successful conduct of Bangsamoro’s first parliamentary elections represented another historic achievement. However, he warned that the most difficult phase was now beginning.

Marcos said the regional government’s responsibility was to build a stable administrative structure and establish a government capable of ensuring that every Bangsamoro family could experience the benefits of peace in their daily lives.

Challenges facing the new government

Bangsamoro remains the poorest region in the Philippines. Official figures also show that its literacy rate is the lowest in the country.

The new government faces major challenges, including the rehabilitation and reintegration of former armed-group fighters, poverty reduction, improvements in education and healthcare, determining the region’s share of revenue from natural resources, and protecting the identity of the Moro people.

The recent elections represent another milestone in the peace process that led to the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in its current form. The region was created following a 2019 referendum. After years of interim administration, the elections marked the first parliamentary vote and the first step toward forming a permanent government.

The challenges ahead extend beyond the selection of a prime minister. The key question is whether rival political groups can build a stable alliance and turn autonomy from a political agreement into tangible public services, economic opportunities and practical rights for the region’s residents.