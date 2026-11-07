Yemeni Scholars Association condemns Saudi horrific crimes in Taiz and Sa'dah

The Yemeni Scholars Association has condemned the horrific crimes committed today by the Saudi aggressor in Al-Wazi'iyah, as well as those carried out yesterday in Maqbanah (Taiz Governorate) and in Al-Talh and Sahar (Sa'dah Governorate).

The Association also denounced the brutal massacres perpetrated previously in Taiz and its liberated districts over the course of more than 100 days of recent escalation.

In a statement the Association asserted that the crimes and massacres committed by the Saudi aggressor serve as definitive proof that the Saudi regime is a savage, aggressive entity, these atrocities bear witness to its tyranny and "Daesh-like" (ISIS-style) conduct against the people of Yemen in general, and the people of Taiz in particular.



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