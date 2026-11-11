AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has categorically rejected baseless and malicious allegations by the French government that Iran was involved in alleged cyber operations in France, strongly condemning Paris’s discredited policy of making accusations against Iran.

In a statement on Tuesday responding to France’s latest allegations, the ministry said: “The new accusation against Iran, following repeated previous accusations and claims aimed at diverting public attention from France’s destructive policies toward Iran and the West Asian region, particularly its decades-long hosting of terrorist groups and support for the genocide of Palestinians, is a highly irresponsible and despicable attempt to tarnish Iran’s image and disrupt its relations with other countries.”

The statement added that the allegations have served only to please the United States and Israel, which it referred to as the biggest violators of international law.

It further described the accusations by the French government as a blame game attempt to cover its weaknesses, inability to meet public demands and failure to address shortcomings in its administrative systems, saying French authorities “are not even capable of controlling the temperature of refrigerators” but seek to blame foreign actors through despicable accusations.

The Foreign Ministry strongly advised French officials to instead of spending huge budgets on interfering in other countries, including through the misuse of diplomatic cover and ostensibly cultural projects, devote their resources to addressing the livelihood and educational demands of their own people.

Recalling France’s international responsibility for violations of international law and its illegal interventions against Iran, the foreign ministry stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take necessary and appropriate measures to safeguard its national interests and security against unlawful foreign activities.

The allegations followed cyberattacks targeting supermarket chains in France, which altered refrigerator temperature settings and caused losses worth several million euros. France’s foreign minister and prosecutors made allegations on Monday claiming Iran was involved in the attacks.

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