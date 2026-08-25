Leader's advisor says US must learn from previous defeats in confrontation with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Mokhber, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has rejected the newly escalated US economic war on Iran, saying that Washington must learn from its previous defeats in confrontation with Tehran.

"Forty-seven years of [US] hostile policies, including sanctions, war and plots to partition Iran, have not only failed to achieve their objectives, but have now been met with national unity and the Islamic Republic’s deterrence in the Strait of Hormuz," Mohammad Mokhber, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution wrote in a post on social media on Monday evening after the US Treasury announced intensified economic war on Iran.

"This strategic defeat is a clear warning against continuing your miscalculations. Iran’s response will be more decisive than ever," Mokhber highlighted.

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