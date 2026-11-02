Leader's advisor: Iran’s defense doctrine no longer bound by ‘geography of a threat’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Mokhber, senior advisor and aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said in a message that Iran’s defense doctrine is rapidly evolving and that the geography of a threat no longer determines the geography of the response.

Mokhber wrote on X on Sunday night, “The redefinition of the scope of deterrence has gone beyond the regional framework, and the origin, scale, and location of a threat no longer impose any limits on Iran’s deterrence calculations.”

The statement came a day after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei directed Iran’s top military commanders to prepare to deliver a swift and powerful response “without geographical limitations” to any threat by the enemy.

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