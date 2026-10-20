War costs leave Iran’s enemies desperate: Advisor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and assistant to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says the cost of the war has left Iran’s adversaries desperate, adding that the US President Donald Trump’s popularity has fallen to an unprecedented low.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Mokhber said the US and its European and NATO allies had taken part in recent wars against Iran, believing the war would end within three to four days, but had failed to achieve even 10 percent of their objectives.

Referring to US military, economic, and political power, he described Iran’s resistance as a major achievement, warning that any renewed war would escalate into a regional conflict.

Mokhber said Iran’s deterrence had prevented the US and the Israeli regime from fully using their capabilities, adding that Iran’s missile and drone power played a key role in this regard.

He added that the cost of the war has left Iran’s adversaries desperate, adding that 70 percent of Americans opposed the war and that Donald Trump’s popularity had fallen to an unprecedented low.

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