Leader advisor: Trump, Netanyahu's psychological warfare indicates desperation, not strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: The advisor and assistant to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the psychological warfare and threats by Trump and Netanyahu are more indicative of their desperation than of strength.

In a post on his X account, Mohammad Mokhber stressed: Iran is aware of the enemy’s vulnerabilities. Surprise moves on the battlefield, along with its leverage in the oil and energy sectors, can shift the balance of power.

The advisor emphasized: In the region, the nation that remains is the one that has lived there for thousands of years, and the Zionist regime can merely think about its own “non-existence.”

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