Analysis / From Carter’s defeat to Trump’s: How Iran made history repeat itself

ABNA24 - November 4, 2026, was not merely the anniversary of the takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran; it also marked one of Donald Trump’s biggest electoral defeats.

Forty-seven years after the hostage crisis became Jimmy Carter’s Achilles’ heel, the US military aggression against Iran also emerged as one of the factors contributing to the Republicans’ defeat. The two events are not identical, but they share a common truth: once again, Iran has turned from a foreign policy issue into a domestic political issue in the United States.

In 1979, the hostage crisis lasted 444 days and eroded the credibility of the Carter administration. Today, the war with Iran, energy costs and rising living expenses have put the Trump administration at odds with voters. Even the White House can no longer deny the impact of the war. Donald Trump has spoken about the impact of the eight-month war with Iran and rising fuel prices on the Republicans’ defeat. His deputy, JD Vance, has also identified the war as one of the factors behind the electoral setback.

But the scale of this defeat is not limited to Washington. The US political map has changed. Democrats have taken control of both chambers of Congress, winning at least seven Republican-held Senate seats. More importantly, this victory came in areas that had until now been considered Republican strongholds.

In Kansas, Adam Hamilton wrested a Senate seat from the Republicans for the first time in 94 years. The last time a Democrat from the state was elected to the Senate was in 1932. In Texas, James Talarico won, ending the Democrats’ 38-year wait to secure a Senate seat in the state. In South Carolina, Democrats also captured a Senate seat for the first time since 1998. North Carolina, too, slipped from Republican hands after years of party control.

This is not merely a change in the political color of a few states. It reflects a shift in the geography of discontent. Michigan sent another message. Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His victory came in a state where the election campaign was marked by heavy backing from pro-Israel groups. Reports say AIPAC spent around $30 million supporting his rival in the Democratic primary. Nevertheless, El-Sayed won and secured a seat in the Senate.

This shift cannot be separated from the political climate created by the wars in West Asia. American society is no longer discussing the region’s wars solely through the lens of national security. The costs of war, fuel prices, inflation and pressure on household budgets have become intertwined. According to data cited in a Chicago Council on Global Affairs poll, 86 percent of Americans believed the war with Iran had hurt their cost of living, while 68 percent said the costs of the war outweighed its benefits.

This is where the comparison between Trump and Carter becomes meaningful. Carter paid the political price of the Iran crisis at the ballot box in 1980. Trump, too, has faced the political fallout from the war with Iran in 2026. The difference is that this time, the crisis has spread from inside the US Embassy in Tehran to the US economy. The aggression that was supposed to showcase American power has become a test of Trump’s political strength. The Strait of Hormuz, energy prices and the cost of war have turned a decision made in Washington into an issue affecting the lives of millions of Americans.

From this perspective, November 4 this year is more than a historical anniversary. It is a political signal. Forty-seven years after Carter’s defeat, Iran has once again managed to bring the cost of US policy back to Washington. This time, not by taking over the US Embassy, but by resisting the war and forcing the United States to pay the price for a choice it made itself.



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