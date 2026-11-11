ABNA24 - The Saudi enemy launched artillery shelling on Wednesday targeting the border districts of Shada and Qatabir in Saada Governorate.

A local source informed the Yemeni News Agency that the Saudi enemy’s artillery fire struck various areas within Shada District, as well as residential villages in the Al-Thabit area of Qatabir District.



Early on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s fighter jets also targeted “Al Maqatirah” and Ash-Shamayatayn” districts, located in the provinces of Taiz and Lahej governorates in southwestern and southern Yemen, with their acts of aggression.



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