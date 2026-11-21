AhlulBayt News Agency: Such scholars remain deeply concerned about the welfare of society and its religious and educational progress. The loss of a distinguished scholar who devoted nearly a century of his life to serving the Muslim community, educating thousands of students and advancing Islamic scholarship is therefore deeply felt.

A Majlis-e-Aza was organised in Chhajupura Sadat, in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, following the demise of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Wahid Khorasani (RA). A large number of local religious scholars (Ulama) and believers attended the gathering and expressed their profound grief and condolences over the passing of the renowned jurist and scholar of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

The gathering was addressed by Chhajupura Sadat's Friday prayer leader, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Mahdi Abbas, who quoted a narration from Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS).

Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS) is reported to have said:

No death among the believers is more pleasing to Satan than the death of a jurist (Faqih)."

(Al-Kafi, Volume 1, Page 38)

Explaining the significance of the narration, Maulana Mahdi Abbas said that a religious scholar does not limit his efforts to reforming one generation or family but assumes responsibility for the intellectual, moral and religious upbringing of the entire community. He remains concerned about society's welfare and its religious and educational advancement. He said the loss of a scholar who devoted almost an entire century to serving the Muslim community, educating thousands of students and strengthening Islamic scholarship was particularly painful.

He further stated that one of Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani's major objectives was to ensure that the community remained protected from ignorance and religious illiteracy, and that future generations continued to benefit from Islamic knowledge, jurisprudence and religious guidance. He added that the departure of a great scholar creates a void that cannot be filled by anyone else.

The Ulama and believers attending the gathering paid tribute to the late scholar with tearful eyes. They particularly recalled his contributions to promoting and establishing the Ayyam-e-Aza-e-Fatimiya (the mourning days commemorating the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra SA) on a wider scale.

The speakers highlighted Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani's significant role in bringing Ayyam-e-Fatimiya to international prominence through religious gatherings and mourning programmes. They said that the widespread observance of these commemorative days in different parts of the world reflects his deep devotion to the Wilayah (guardianship and spiritual authority) of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) and his sustained efforts to preserve and promote their teachings.

Maulana Mahdi Abbas said that the late scholar's academic and religious services, intellectual contributions and unwavering devotion to the Wilayah of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) would continue to guide future generations. He described him as one of the distinguished jurists and Islamic scholars who played an important role in protecting the community from division and strengthening it intellectually and religiously through his knowledge and guidance.

On the occasion, local religious scholars announced mourning in the village and surrounding areas. Various speakers also elaborated on different aspects of Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani's scholarly, religious, spiritual and social contributions.

At the conclusion of the gathering, the Ulama and believers prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the departed scholar, elevate his spiritual status and resurrect him alongside Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his noble family, the Ahlul Bayt (AS).