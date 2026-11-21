ABNA24 - Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, the supreme Shia religious authority, issued a message offering condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Hussain Wahid Khorasani, one of the Shia religious authorities and a distinguished teacher at the Seminary of Qom.

The text of the message from Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Indeed we belong to God, and indeed to Him we shall return.”

With great sorrow and regret, I received the news of the passing of the godly scholar, the eminent religious authority and distinguished teacher of the Seminary of Qom, Ayatollah Hajj Shaikh Hussain Wahid Khorasani (may God be pleased with him).

The lofty standing of this esteemed late figure in defending the Imamate and Wilayah of the Ahl al-Bayt, the infallible and pure (peace be upon them), is clear to all, and his unparalleled efforts in education and training, and from the pulpit of preaching and guidance, will always be remembered.

May God grant him the best reward for his services to knowledge and the people of knowledge, raise his ranks in the highest Paradise, and gather him with His saints, Muhammad and his pure family.

I extend my condolences on this great loss to our master the Imam of the Age (may our souls be sacrificed for him), and to the seminaries, the family and the loved ones of this blessed late scholar, especially his respected and dear children, and to all believers. I ask God Almighty to make up for this great loss and painful affliction, and to grant all the bereaved beautiful patience and abundant reward.

“There is no power and no strength except with God, the Most High, the Almighty.”

6 Jumada al-Thani 1448 AH

Ali al-Husaini al-Sistani



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