AhlulBayt News Agency: A Majlis-e-Tarheem was organised at Asifi Mosque under the auspices of the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind in memory of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Wahid Khorasani (RA). On the occasion, Maulana Gulrez Mehdi highlighted the late scholar's academic, jurisprudential and religious contributions.

The gathering was held at Asifi Mosque in Lucknow following Friday prayers to pay tribute to Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Wahid Khorasani (RA), the eminent Marja-e-Taqlid of the Shia Muslim world, and offer Isal-e-Sawab (prayers and good deeds dedicated to the deceased). A large number of religious scholars (Ulama) and believers attended the programme and recalled his scholarly, jurisprudential and religious services.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Gulrez Mehdi spoke about Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani's distinguished scholarly and jurisprudential personality and his invaluable contributions to the Hawza Ilmiyya (Islamic seminary). He said that scholars of such exceptional intellectual and religious stature emerge only once in several centuries. He added that the late scholar's intellectual vision, jurisprudential contributions and religious writings would continue to serve as a source of guidance for scholars and students of Islamic knowledge.

He further stated that, alongside his academic and religious achievements, Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani's contributions to the Azadari (mourning traditions) of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) would also be remembered for generations. His passing, he said, represents a significant scholarly and religious loss for the Shia Muslim community and the wider world of Islamic scholarship.

The Majlis-e-Tarheem was attended by Maulana Muhammad Mian Abidi, Maulana Sartaj Haider Zaidi, Maulana Ali Hashim Abidi, Maulana Tanveer Abbas, Maulana Dr Ali Salman, Maulana Afzal Abidi, along with several other religious scholars and believers.

The gathering concluded with prayers for the forgiveness of Grand Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani (RA), the elevation of his spiritual status, and patience and strength for his family and all those affected by his passing.