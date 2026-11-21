Memorial ceremony for the eminent marja', Grand Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani, was held beside the shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him). The memorial and commemoration ceremony for the late marja’, Grand Ayatollah Shaikh Hussain Wahid Khorasani, was organized by the Najaf Seminary and attended by the deputy custodian of the Holy Alawi Shrine and a number of servants of the sanctuary of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him).