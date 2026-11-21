ABNA24 - Friday Prayer Imam of Muhammad al-Mustafa (PBUH) Mosque in Dowlatabad said: Genocide and killing of defenseless people of Gaza is great crime, and silence toward these actions provides ground for greater audacity of Zionist regime and continuation of its crimes against Palestinian nation.

Mamosta Molla Arman (Omar) Bakhtiaristated: These days we witness one of most painful humanitarian situations for displaced people of Gaza; people who live in difficult conditions and unfortunately it seems many Islamic countries have forgotten them.



Friday Prayer Imam of Muhammad al-Mustafa (PBUH) Mosque in Dowlatabad added: Despite many countries of Islamic world possessing suitable economic capacities and capabilities, we still witness neglect of deplorable situation of displaced people of Gaza; people who need support and backing more than ever.



Referring to steadfastness of people of Gaza against Zionist regime, he clarified: Oppressed people of Gaza have sacrificed their lives and existence to defend Islam and resistance front; therefore, supporting them is Islamic and human duty and they should not be forgotten at this sensitive historical juncture.



This Sunni scholar condemned silence of international assemblies and many Islamic countries toward Zionist crimes and said: Genocide and killing of defenseless people of Gaza is great crime, and silence toward these actions provides ground for greater audacity of Zionist regime and continuation of its crimes against Palestinian nation.



Mamosta Bakhtiari in conclusion emphasized: We hope Islamic world awakens from negligence and, by creating united front against enemies of Islam, especially Zionist regime and America, takes action to defend Muslim nations and confront aggressions and does not allow Islamic lands to become arena of rampage of enemies.



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