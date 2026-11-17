ABNA24 - Mufti Abdul Hamid Mansouri, deputy head of Pakistan’s National Solidarity Council, has described unity and solidarity among Muslims as the lifelong aspiration of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking at the third webinar titled “Among the Believers Are Men Who Have Been True to Their Covenant,” Mansouri said Ayatollah Khamenei had consistently worked to overcome divisions and strengthen unity across the Muslim world.



Referring to verse 23 of Surah Al-Ahzab, which praises believers who remain faithful to their covenant with God, Mansouri said some had attained martyrdom in the cause of truth, while others continued their efforts and struggles along the same path.



He noted that Ayatollah Khamenei had annually hosted Islamic Unity celebrations in Iran during the month of Rabi al-Awwal, inviting religious figures and representatives from various countries to promote closer ties and solidarity among Muslims.



Mansouri said the late Leader had wanted Muslims to set aside their differences and live together through mutual understanding and unity.



Citing the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Pakistani scholar stressed that Islam calls for brotherhood and rejects hostility and discrimination. He recalled the Prophet’s teaching that no Arab is superior to a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab to an Arab, and that no person is superior to another on the basis of skin color.



He added that piety, rather than family background, ethnicity or tribal affiliation, is the sole criterion of human superiority in Islam.



Mansouri concluded that Ayatollah Khamenei had sacrificed his life in pursuit of Muslim unity, urging Muslims to follow these teachings and work toward greater solidarity.



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