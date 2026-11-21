ABNA24 - Friday Prayer Imam of Sunnis of Bandar Lengeh stated: Supporting resistance front and preventing financing of enemies are among duties of Islamic Ummah on path of defending oppressed people and liberation of noble Quds.



Sheikh Masoud Rahebar, Friday Prayer Imam of Sunnis of Bandar Lengeh referring to concept of resistance and unity of oppressed and downtrodden nations against enemies of Islam, stated: Steadfastness and struggle against oppression will ultimately lead to weakening of front of arrogance, and this resistance is clear model for all free nations of world.



Sheikh Rahebar, referring to 40-day sacred defense, added: This battle was manifestation of divine assistance and capability of resistance front and once again proved importance of unity and solidarity of Islamic Ummah against enemies.



Continuing, he clarified: Boycotting American goods, Zionist regime, and its supporters is among effective measures in confronting enemies; therefore, economic role of Islamic Ummah on this path is very important.



Sheikh Masoud Rahebar in conclusion noted: Supporting resistance front and preventing financing of enemies are among duties of Islamic Ummah on path of defending oppressed Muslim people, especially Gaza.



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