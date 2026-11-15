ABNA24 - Iran’s deputy health minister has announced that the country ranks fourth in the world in infertility research.

Shahin Akhoundzadeh presented citation charts covering the past decade and said Iran ranks fourth globally in infertility research, alongside the United States, India and Italy.

He said this notable achievement is the result of two key factors. The first is cross-sectoral cooperation among specialists in gynecology, embryology, psychology, genetics and even traditional medicine. The second is the remarkable synergy and cooperation between the public and private sectors and non-governmental organizations.

Akhoundzadeh said that 72 percent of infertility-related research papers worldwide focus on medicine, with the remainder covering fields such as immunology, pharmacology and genetics.

He also noted that Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University, Islamic Azad University, the Royan Research Institute and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences are among the country's leading institutions in this field.



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