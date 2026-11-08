Yemen vows retaliation against Saudi terrorist regime after deadly airstrikes near Sana’a

ABNA24 - Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, has vowed that the country will take revenge against Saudi Arabia for the massacre of innocent children and women, after at least 22 people were killed in airstrikes on a village near the capital, Sana’a.

“We pledge to all martyrs of our nation that we will wreak revenge, on their behalf, against the slayer of women and children. We will hold it accountable for its crimes since it targets marketplaces and residential buildings, just like Zionists,” Mashat stated on Saturday.

For its part, the political bureau of the Ansarullah resistance movement stated that the blood of the Yemeni people is not dispensable.

It emphasized in a statement that the Saudi airstrikes against houses in Ash Shariah village of the Bani Hushaysh district, east of Sana’a, were an extension of Saudi acts of aggression against Yemen that have lasted for nearly 12 years, and breached all religious, moral and humanitarian values.

The movement underscored that the Saudi crimes will not go unpunished, urging the international community to assume its moral responsibilities and exert pressure aimed at stopping such massacres against the Yemeni nation.

Additionally, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation and spokesman for Ansarullah, held the Riyadh regime responsible for the repercussions of its crimes, stressing that promotion of peace is much less costly than insistence on aggression and bloodshed.

“Saudi Arabia is delusional, thinking it can break the willpower of the Yemeni nation. Actually, our dear people are becoming more attached to their legitimate right to restore full sovereignty, away from any regional or international guardianship,” he pointed out.

Abdul-Salam stressed that Saudi Arabia’s perpetration of horrendous crimes, the massacre of innocent civilians, and strikes on factories and areas far away from the battlefronts cannot make up for its abject failures.

“The humanitarian, moral and legal repercussions of these actions are much more severe for its perpetrators than their field defeats,” the senior Yemeni official said.

The deadly Saudi airstrikes near Sana’a came a day after an attack on a crowded market in Yemen's southwestern Ta’izz province killed at least 30 people and wounded many more.

On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to "an unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen for almost 12 years.

Subsequently, the Yemeni armed forces have reported a series of successful missions that have targeted vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen, initiating a comprehensive military offensive that received support in terms of military, political, and logistical assistance from the United States and several Western countries.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives; however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its primary goal of reestablishing a puppet government that served its interests.



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