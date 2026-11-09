Yemen says Saudi-led coalition carried out 91 attacks in six governorates in 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces said Saudi-led coalition forces carried out 91 air strikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours across six governorates, targeting civilian sites and causing casualties among Yemeni civilians.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated on Sunday that the attacks struck the governorates of Saada, Taiz, Hajjah, Hodeidah, Al-Jawf, and Lahj.

He said the strikes were executed by Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, with additional missile attacks launched from the Najran direction.

Saree confirmed that the aggression resulted in martyrs and wounded among civilians, describing the operations as deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

According to the statement, the cumulative total of Saudi air strikes and missile attacks on territory under Ansarullah control since the truce collapsed in July has now reached 4,460.

The announcement comes amid sustained Saudi escalation against Yemen, which Ansarullah has characterized as a continuation of the broader aggression and blockade that has devastated civilian life for years.

Yemeni forces have responded with precision operations deep inside Saudi territory, targeting military concentrations, airports, and oil infrastructure in order to deter further attacks and avenge the blood of Yemeni civilians, particularly women and children.

Ansarullah has repeatedly condemned such strikes as war crimes, noting that Saudi warplanes continue to hit markets, homes, and civilian facilities while the international community remains largely silent.

The movement has affirmed that Yemeni military responses will continue until the aggression ceases and the blockade is lifted.

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