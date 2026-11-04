Sanaa military source warns investors over risks surrounding Saudi Aramco

ABNA24 - A military source within the Sanaa forces has urged investors in Saudi Arabia to exercise caution regarding Saudi Aramco’s investment offerings, warning that the oil giant’s facilities remain within range of their military operations.

In a statement to the Sanaa-based official Yemen News Agency (Saba), the source warned that Aramco’s high dividend payouts could serve as a “trap” for investors if they obscure underlying risks or convey a false sense of long-term stability.

The source highlighted that 97 percent of Aramco’s distributions are non-actual, as they pertain to the Saudi regime’s stake in the company and are not distributed to public shareholders.

Furthermore, the military source noted that Aramco’s plans to borrow $10 billion necessitate a re-examination of its financial standing amid the lingering risks of its facilities being targeted.

The source concluded that the appeal of high dividends should not mask real operational risks or replace a thorough evaluation of the company’s financial condition, emphasizing that true viability lies in the company’s capability to generate sustainable future profits rather than current payout figures.



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