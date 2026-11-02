Israeli forces block all cooking gas shipments from entering Gaza

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces prevented all cooking gas shipments from entering the Gaza Strip on Sunday, further worsening the fuel crisis that has affected residents since the outbreak of Israel’s genocidal war on the territory.

Gaza’s General Petroleum Authority confirmed in a statement on its official account that no cooking gas entered the Strip throughout the day, adding that all trucks were sent back empty from the crossing without delivering their supplies.

Cooking gas shortages deepen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

Gaza has faced a persistent cooking gas shortage since the beginning of the war, as Israel’s closure of border crossings and restrictions on the entry of sufficient supplies have deprived thousands of Palestinian families of an essential means of preparing food.

The severe cooking gas shortage, combined with rising prices for the limited quantities still available in local markets, has forced thousands of households to rely on firewood and primitive cooking methods amid harsh living conditions and a critical lack of alternatives.

Families face growing health and safety risks

Concerns are mounting over the health and environmental consequences of using these alternative cooking methods inside overcrowded displacement tents and shelters, particularly because of heavy smoke and the absence of safe cooking conditions.



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