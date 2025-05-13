AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has warned that famine in the Gaza Strip is worsening catastrophically due to the ongoing Israeli siege and blockade of humanitarian aid. The movement emphasized that only UN and government agencies are authorized to manage and distribute aid, rejecting any involvement by Israel or its agents.

In a statement released on Telegram on Monday, Hamas called for an immediate end to the blockade and demanded that crossings be opened to allow aid to flow freely under UN supervision. The movement stressed that humanitarian assistance must reach Gaza without Israeli interference.

Hamas accused Israel of deliberately preventing aid entry, stating that this policy is designed to create famine and deepen the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged territory. The movement urged international action to break the blockade and ensure the delivery of essential supplies to Gaza’s population.

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