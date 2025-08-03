Quran recitation by Guinean Bundesliga star delights fans

AhlulBayt News Agency: Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Girassie recently recited verses from the Quran in his hometown in Guinea, a move welcomed by his fans.

According to Al Jazeera, during his summer vacation in his hometown, Girassie recited the Quran in the company of his fans.

A video clip of the goal-scoring striker shows him reciting the Quran with a fluent recitation at a Quranic school, with his fans cheering and filming the recitation with their mobile phones.

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, the 29-year-old Girassi is known for his faith and religious commitment, which is evident in his behavior after scoring.

The Guinean player has scored 38 goals and provided 9 assists in 50 games in various competitions since joining the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in June 2024 for a fee of €18 million.

The former striker for Stuttgart (Germany), Lille (France), Cologne (Germany), Auxerre and Rennes (France) has played 22 games at international level and scored 9 goals.

