BRICS condemns Israeli attacks on Iran as violation of international law

AhlulBayt News Agency: The BRICS ministerial meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, condemned the June 2025 military attacks on Iran, describing them as a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The meeting, chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister, brought together foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member states. The session concluded on Friday with the adoption of a joint statement outlining the group’s shared priorities and concerns.

According to IRNA, in their final communiqué, BRICS members reaffirmed their commitment to defending multilateralism, the principles of the UN Charter, and the rule of law in international relations. The ministers emphasized that safeguarding international peace and stability requires respect for sovereignty and the rejection of unilateral aggression.

