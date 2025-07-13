Euro-Med calls for shutdown of GHF and prosecution of Donald Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has condemned the Israeli-American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and its supporting governments—particularly the United States—for deadly assaults on starving civilians at aid distribution sites in Gaza.

In its Saturday report, Euro-Med demanded an immediate shutdown of GHF’s operations and called for international investigations into alleged war crimes.

The report cited a recent massacre near Rafah’s ash-Shakoush area, where 30 Palestinians were killed and over 180 injured after aid point closures forced thousands to gather in one location under Israeli blockade.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage reviewed by Euro-Med showed American private security contractors, working alongside Israeli soldiers, firing live rounds and tear gas at civilians seeking food.

Euro-Med accused GHF of weaponizing humanitarian aid under Israeli military control, replacing the former UN-led relief system.

The organization called for criminal accountability for all involved, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, citing his administration’s support for the Israeli-controlled aid system and broader backing of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Euro-Med emphasized that using lethal force against civilians at aid sites constitutes violations of international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

It urged the global community to impose sanctions on Israel, restore humanitarian access to Gaza, and prosecute those responsible through legal mechanisms.

A survivor described to Euro-Med how civilians hiding in a pit near an aid site were attacked by tanks and snipers, with many killed within an hour of heavy gunfire.

Euro-Med warned that allowing GHF to continue managing aid distribution poses a grave threat to Palestinian lives and called for a return to neutral, UN-led humanitarian operations.

