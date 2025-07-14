IRIB Chief hosts foreign ambassadors at site targeted by Israeli strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Peyman Jebeli, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), hosted foreign ambassadors in Tehran for a tour of a national television facility recently targeted by Israeli strikes.

The ambassadors visited the building on Sunday, which was hit by Israeli missiles on June 16 during a live broadcast by IRIB presenter Sahar Emami, who was reporting on Israel’s military actions against Iran.

According to IRNA, Jebeli described the site as a cultural landmark of Iranian architecture, stating that it had been struck by at least 11 missiles in what he called an Israeli attempt to silence Iran’s national media and kill journalists.

He condemned the attack as a violation of international law and added that such assaults were not unfamiliar to Iranians and others who have been targeted by Israel, noting that nearly 300 journalists have been deliberately killed by Israeli forces since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

Jebeli said IRIB played a vital role during the 12-day conflict in showcasing Iranian national unity—something he claimed provoked Israel’s aggression against the broadcaster’s facilities.

He also commented on the absence of certain ambassadors during the tour, expressing regret that representatives from countries supporting Israel during the conflict were not present to witness the damage firsthand.

Israel launched its offensive against Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear sites, residential areas, and key personnel, including military commanders and nuclear scientists. The conflict concluded with a ceasefire announced on June 24

