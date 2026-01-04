Photos: Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting visits Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Peyman Jebelli, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), traveled to Qom on Thursday morning, January 1, 2026. During the visit, he paid homage at the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (s.a.) and, in a meeting with Ayatollah Saeedi, the custodian of the shrine, received his honorary service decree. Jebelli also attended the 21st General Assembly of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, held under the theme “The Role of Scholars and Seminary Figures in Media Transformation.”