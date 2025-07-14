Iran arrests opposition operatives linked to Israeli network in southwestern province

AhlulBayt News Agency: The prosecutor general of Yasuj has announced the arrest of several individuals linked to Israeli-affiliated networks following the regime’s recent military assault on Iran. Vahid Mousavian said the arrests took place in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province as part of targeted operations carried out by Iranian security and judicial authorities.

According to IRNA, Mousavian described the suspects as ringleaders and operatives aligned with opposition groups acting in service of hostile agendas. He credited the Iranian people for their vigilant response, noting that public cooperation in reporting suspicious behavior has become a key line of defense against infiltration efforts.

The arrests come in the aftermath of Israel’s unprovoked military offensive launched on June 13, which resulted in over 900 casualties—including senior military commanders, civilian scientists, and noncombatants. In retaliation, Iranian armed forces delivered extensive strikes on strategic sites across occupied territories.

....................

End/ 257