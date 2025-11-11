US forces deploy new reinforcements to bases in northern, eastern Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: New military reinforcements belonging to US forces arrived on Monday at their bases in northern and eastern Syria, as part of what Washington described as logistical and operational support for the international coalition forces.

Local sources and Syrian media said that a military cargo plane belonging to the international coalition landed at the al-Shaddadi base in the southern Hasakah countryside, carrying military and logistical equipment to bolster the capabilities of US forces operating in the region.

This move came a day after another cargo plane landed at the Kharab al-Jir base in the Rmeilan countryside, carrying military equipment and ammunition, in a move that adds to the series of ongoing US military movements in northern and eastern Syria since the beginning of this month.

In a related development, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in the same day the passage of a military convoy belonging to the international coalition forces, consisting of eight armored vehicles, coming from the city of Hajin and heading towards the town of al-Baghouz in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

The Observatory explained that the patrol, which later entered the town of Abu Hamam, was part of the coalition’s routine inspections of civilian and military institutions within areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as part of its monitoring of the security and field situation in eastern Syria.

On Sunday, it affirmed that US patrols were touring several villages and towns in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, reaching the border areas with Iraq. This renewed activity reflected Washington’s continued efforts to bolster its military presence in the oil and gas regions, despite escalating regional tensions.

