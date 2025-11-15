Member of Afghanistan's Shia Scholars Council Passes Away

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Zamin Ali Mohaqqiq Daymirdadi, a researcher, teacher at religious schools, and member of Afghanistan's Majma-e-Mohabbane Ahlul Bayt (A.S), has died after many years of service to the Shia community in the country.

A source from Kabul told that this well-known Shia scholar passed away on Thursday evening (November 13) due to illness.

The source called his death a great loss for Afghanistan's Muslim community. He said: "No doubt, the blessed life of this pure scholar, spent spreading the teachings of the Quran and Ahlul Bayt (A.S) and serving people, will be recorded as a good deed among the righteous."

Several Shia scholars of Afghanistan have confirmed the death of Mr. Mohaqqiq Daymirdadi and offered their condolences.

This respected Shia scholar taught for 15 years in different religious schools in Afghanistan. He also founded six schools, three libraries, and three mosques in Kabul city.

In addition, Hujjatul Islam Mohaqqiq Daymirdadi supervised 25 religious schools in the provinces of Maidan Wardak and Parwan.

It is said that during his political, social, and cultural life, Mr. Mohaqqiq Daymirdadi published 25 books.